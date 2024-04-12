Trump demands defunding NPR after senior editor accuses network of left-wing bias

AP Photo/Jason Allen

Former President Donald Trump, currently running for the White House again, has called for cutting funding to National Public Radio (NPR) following accusations of left-wing bias by a longtime NPR editor.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump declared, "NO MORE FUNDING FOR NPR, A TOTAL SCAM! EDITOR SAID THEY HAVE NO REPUBLICANS, AND IS ONLY USED TO 'DAMAGE TRUMP.' THEY ARE A LIBERAL DISINFORMATION MACHINE. NOT ONE DOLLAR!!!"

The outcry comes in response to an op-ed published by The Free Press on Tuesday, in which NPR Senior Business Editor Uri Berliner argued that the network "lost America's trust" due to its increasingly liberal bent. Despite his critique, Berliner maintained that "defunding" was not the appropriate way to address the "missteps" he outlined, suggesting that changes need to come from within the organization.

During his presidency, Trump proposed reining in funding for public media multiple times, but Congress did not implement the cuts. However, if re-elected this year, the former president's tightening grip on the congressional GOP's policy agenda could lead to a different outcome, the Daily Wire reported.

Berliner's op-ed delved into the "rise of advocacy" at NPR following Trump's election in 2016, which he claims was met with "disbelief, anger, and despair" in the newsroom. He argued that the network's coverage of the "belligerent, truth-impaired president" shifted from tough, straightforward reporting to "efforts to damage or topple Trump's presidency."

The editor highlighted NPR's extensive coverage of Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-CA) claims of evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, contrasting it with the "notably sparse" reporting when the Mueller report found no credible evidence of collusion in 2019. Berliner also shared an anecdote about the Hunter Biden laptop story, suggesting that the journalistic instinct to pursue a hot lead was suppressed due to concerns that it could help Trump's re-election chances.

Furthermore, Berliner revealed that among NPR's editorial positions in Washington, D.C., he found 87 registered Democrats and zero Republicans.

NPR Editor-in-Chief Edith Chapin released a statement expressing strong disagreement with Berliner's assessment of the quality and integrity of the network's journalism. She emphasized her pride in the exceptional work done by NPR's desks and shows in covering a wide range of challenging stories.

scoop: NPR editor in chief Edith Chapin responds to Uri Berliner’s essay in @TheFP: “I and my colleagues on the leadership team strongly disagree with Uri’s assessment of the quality of our journalism…” pic.twitter.com/VLz2DOkGvI — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 9, 2024

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the debate surrounding NPR's alleged bias and the potential consequences for its federal funding is likely to intensify, particularly if Trump secures the Republican nomination.