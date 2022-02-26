Trump slams Trudeau for the 'tyranny' of Canada's treatment of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters

Rebel News

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday in Florida, former U.S. President Donald Trump harshly criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for its treatment of protesters from the “Freedom Convoy.”

“The tyranny we have witnessed in Canada in recent weeks should shock and dismay people all over the world. In an advanced western democracy, the peaceful movement of patriotic truckers, workers and families protesting for their most basic rights and liberties has been violently put down,” he said, referring to Trudeau’s crackdown on protesters through the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

“Their assets and lifesavings have been frozen. They have been slandered as Nazis, racists, and terrorists. These are the names they’ve been called. They’ve been arrested and charged with phony crimes. They’ve been falsely accused of loyalty to foreign powers,” continued Trump.

“I watched them I saw those maple leaves all over the flags and love for their country. Plenty of Americans were there too and they love our country. They’re being hunted down like enemies of their own government and treated worse than drug dealers, and murderers, or rapists,” he added.

“A line has been crossed. You’re either with the peaceful truckers, or you’re with the left-wing fascists and that’s what’s been happening. And it’s been a strong line.”

“We stand with the truckers, and we stand with the Canadian people and their noble flag. To reclaim their freedom,” said Trump to massive applause.

During the event, Trump also announced his intention to run for office for a third time in 2024, telling the crowd that the Democrats are going to “find out the hard way” what it means to lose.

