Trump announces intention to run for U.S. President in 2024

Reuters

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is running for office a third time in 2024.

Speaking at the ongoing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the former president announced his intention to run for the office of president in the upcoming 2024 election.

Earning the most votes for a Republican in U.S. history, Trump retains incredible popularity despite multiple efforts by the Democrats to impeach him. Trump can expect to face other challengers from the Republican party, with many hoping for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to throw his hat in the ring.

“They’re going to find out the hard way starting on November 8th, then again even more so on November 2024 they will find out like never before,” said Trump to the CPAC audience.

“We did it twice and we’ll do it again, we’re going to be doing it again a third time,” Trump told the crowd, alluding to repeated claim that he actually won the 2020 election but President Joe Biden took office because of voter fraud.

“2022 will be the year that millions of everyday citizens stand up to the left-wing fascists and they’ll continue, and we will all continue together to Make America Great Again,” he said.

During the event, Trump also called on Republicans to launch a Select Committee to investigate the censorship of the New York Post story on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop, which was effectively prevented from being shared on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: