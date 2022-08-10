Trump supporters gather for a 2nd day outside Mar-a-Lago to protest FBI raid

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News was on the ground at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where on Monday August 8, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's private residence at the location. We were on site, where Trump supporters were outside Mar-A-Lago for a second day to protest the actions of the FBI and show support for Trump.

Recent developing reports claim that Florida Judge Bruce Reinhert approved Monday's FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Protesters outside the estate showed support for the former president and condemned the recent actions taken by the FBI.

"We're here to show support for President Trump, to let him know that we don't believe what's going on out here. This is unheard of to target him like this, and we want to let him know that there's people still fighting for him," one protester told Rebel News.

Another Latino protester discussed his disgust with the FBI and his thoughts about it being used to target political dissent. "The FBI is no longer an independent organization. They can now consider themselves an arm of the Democrats to attack the civil rights of Americans, which they did to Donald Trump," the protester told Rebel News.

With the exception of a few verbal altercations with anti-Trump people driving past the location, the environment remained peaceful for the entire day. During the afternoon around 5 pm ET, police units were asking people to move their parked vehicles to another location. A tweet from TalkRadio77 WABC stated that Palm Beach authorities were on high alert about armed protesters expected on site.

Footage from Rebel News showed that by night time on August 9, the area had mostly been cleared out of Trump supporters, with only some press and some police being present at the location.

Rebel News has also reached out to West Palm Beach PD for comments regarding the events at Mar-a-Lago.