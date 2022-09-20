WATCH: Trump supporters react to Biden calling them domestic enemies

E-transfer (Canada):

On Sept. 1, President Biden delivered a remarkably divisive speech in Pennsylvania calling former President Donald Trump and his supporters enemies of the state.

During his speech, Biden called on Americans to rally against their ideological opponents and treat “MAGA” as an extremist movement. While standing in darkness guarded by United States marines, Biden made these threatening claims as an official White House statement towards the 81 million Americans that supported Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The divisive speech came ahead of November’s mid-term elections where 90% of Trump-endorsed Republican candidates won their primaries.

Rebel News journalist Katie Daviscourt traveled to the ReAwaken America Tour in Post Falls, Idaho to interview conservatives about what they thought of President Biden’s speech and if it would deter them from supporting Trump if he were to decide to run in 2024.