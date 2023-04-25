Tucker Carlson's compelling counter-narratives resonated with millions of Americans: Benjamin Weingarten

In a shocking statement released Monday morning, Fox News announced that it was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the network's most popular host by a wide margin.

Although they did not provide reasoning for Carlson's ouster, many have speculated that the decision pertains to a recently-settled Dominion lawsuit or the host's coverage of the events on January 6.

Ezra Levant and Benjamin Weingarten discussed the surprising dismissal on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

As stated by Mr. Weingarten, "The long knives were out for Tucker for years on the left with attempts to blacklist him. Chuck Schumer calling for him to be taken off of tv, a whole litany of people who wanted Tucker gone precisely because he actually put forth compelling counter-narratives that resonated with millions and millions of Americans and gave voice to their hopes, fears, ambitions..."

Mr. Weingarten also said that Carlson "covered the contrarian stories or saw the angles to stories that others would not and interrogated them forthrightly and with passion and conviction."

The decision to fire Carlson allegedly came directly from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

