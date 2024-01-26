Tucker Carlson's arrival in Canada sparks Liberal meltdown

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra weighed in on how the Liberals reacted towards Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hosting Tucker Carlson.

"So, he had two events in Alberta yesterday, Calgary, then Edmonton. Now, they were subject to some sort of cancel-culture attempt by both the mainstream media and politicians," said Ezra.

"It was really gross to see, in particular, Danielle Smith, the Premier of Alberta, agreed to speak and engage in a conversation with Tucker Carlson. And all the mean girls in the media party tried to block her from going. It was really gross, and I was delighted that they failed."

Ezra discussed a tweeted photo featuring Dr. Jordan Peterson, Conrad Black, Danielle Smith, and Tucker Carlson, noting the rage it sparked despite them being reputable individuals.

Free speech means you don’t just have to talk to the mainstream media.



Finished up in Calgary. Off to Edmonton next! pic.twitter.com/fJVT6UkaaG — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 25, 2024

"So there was this attempt to get Danielle Smith not to attend, and the CBC wrote attack pieces and the NDP opposition wrote attacks," Ezra said.

Additionally, federal Liberals attempted to dissuade Smith from engaging with Tucker Carlson. Ezra criticized these actions, comparing them to the behaviour of "mean girls" in high school due to their pettiness.

Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault says Premier Smith brought Tucker Carlson to his riding to "spew hate about LGBTQ2 people."



"You do not summon the dogs of MAGA conservatism to come and somehow try to scare us, and to try to incite violence against politicians." pic.twitter.com/VK8kDqm7gV — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 25, 2024

"MAGA-style conservatism has no place in Canada, and it's trying to reach through our borders," said Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault.

"This goes beyond me," bemoans Steven Guilbeault, who says he was "targeted" at Tucker Carlson's event in Alberta.



"This increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country." pic.twitter.com/8shaPfD4ae — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 25, 2024

Ezra then read from an article by The Toronto Star titled, 'Tucker Carlson is in Canada to liberate us from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau:

Warning: Tucker Carlson is in Canada this week. The conservative firebrand and Guinness record holder for World’s Creepiest Laugh is in Alberta for two events in Calgary and Edmonton on Wednesday. It’s like when Phil Collins performed in London and Philadelphia during Live Aid. You know, if Live Aid was a sneer-fest of political and social grievances and Mr. Collins had vowed to liberate Canada.

"I don't think I've ever read anything so cringeworthy in my life," said Ezra. "The Toronto Star should do what they're best at, which is just call people racist. Tucker Carlson is actually a very funny guy and he laughs at himself, too, including he laughs at his own laugh. I don't think The Toronto Star is going to beat him if they go for humor versus humor. I just don't think leftist comedians are funny."

