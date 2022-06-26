What Tulip mania can teach us about the marketing push behind today's green products

On a recent episode of the The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the organization's 20-year-long fight for open civil discussion and the climate misinformation being spread by Silicon Valley. Michelle and Sheila discussed 'following the money' regarding new green products and how currently working products, like regular cars or red meat, are de-marketed to make them seem less appealing. They also discussed the lessons from the Dutch Tulip mania crisis of the 17th century and its implications for today.

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.