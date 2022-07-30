U.S. health care workers settle $10.3M COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent legal victory for some American health care workers in their fight against seemingly arbitrary COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

An organization called Liberty Counsel announced just yesterday via press release that they have settled a classwide lawsuit against NorthShore University Health System for $10.3 million on behalf of current and former healthcare workers who were unfairly discriminated against.

As stated in the release, "As a result of the settlement, NorthShore will pay $10,337,500 to compensate these health care employees who were victims of religious discrimination, and who were punished for their religious beliefs against taking an injection associated with aborted fetal cells.

This is a historic, first-of-its-kind class action settlement against a private employer who unlawfully denied hundreds of religious exemption requests to COVID-19 shots."

Commenting on the online censorship surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, Ezra explained, "If you say that vaccines are in any way associated with fetal cells, or even the research of those vaccines is associated with fetal cells, you will get your social media account struck out."

