UFC fighters labelled “conspiracy theorists” for doubting election

While outlets like Politico and The Guardian have sought to sow dissent in the UFC earlier this year, now, even mixed martial arts (MMA) journalists are doing their best to bring politics into to a sport that doesn't want to deal with it.

Bloody Elbow, which is owned by VOX Media, recently published a hit piece attempting to catalogue the wrong-speak of particular MMA fighters — namely, those who support Trump, or want a free election:

“[Fighters are] pushing election fraud conspiracy theories.”

However, many of these fighters are just too big to be taken down by baseless claims. Colby Covington, a number one contender, is likely the most vocal supporter of President Trump, donning MAGA gear whenever he gets the chance, and recently appearing on the Candace Owens Show.

Tito Ortiz is another supporter. The former UFC Champion is very pro-Trump, and just won a city council seat in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California.

In the 2020 election, Latino voters came out in record numbers for Trump, so it's no surprise that fighters who came from Communist regimes want no part of the Democrat Party. Fighters like Yoel Romero and Jorge Masvidal (who are Cuban) have shown their support. Here is Masvidal in October talking about the Democrat Party:

Even if a fighter simply wants to clean up the election process like former fighter Gina Carano, the mob never takes a break:

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

For the 'crime' of daring to suggest that there be laws put in place to protect against voter fraud, and the fact Carano won't put pronouns in her Twitter bio, angry mob members are demanding she be fired from the Star Wars hit show, The Mandalorian.

For now, fighters seem a bit immune to the social media virus, and let's hope it stays that way.