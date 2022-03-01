Ukrainian supporters in Toronto agree with sanctioning Russian oil
This past weekend Rebel's Head of Video, Efron Monsanto, came across a large crowd of Canadian Ukrainians and their supporters outside of the US Consulate.
Canadian Ukrainians and supporters hold a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Toronto right now.— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 26, 2022
I asked them: Should Canada stop importing Russian oil? They agreed.
Canada has the highest Ukrainian population outside of the country and Russia with over 1.3 million Ukrainians across the country. That’s why when we all heard the news when Putin invaded Ukraine last week, it personally affected the families of many Canadians whose families are directly impacted.
Canada takes over $600 million dollars of Russian oil every year yet but suppresses our own ethical oil coming from the west through the cancellation of pipelines, the federal carbon tax and more.
Even America has done the same, in 2021 President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, increasing their reliance on Russian oil as well. Sign our petition at BuildKeystoneXL.com if you agree that it’s in both our countries' interest to build the pipeline and not rely on foreign influence for our energy demands.
I asked protesters what their thoughts were on Putin's invasion of Ukraine, what can Canada do and if we should stop importing Russian oil as part of our sanctions?
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
