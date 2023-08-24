Aviation and healthcare workers challenge Feds in court over vaccine status

By Tamara Ugolini Organs, Not Coercion! Send an email to your health minister to urge them to denounce and fully repeal coercive vaccine mandates. Send an email

Across Canada those not ‘fully up to date’ with their COVID shots continue to face the aftermath of political lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Sheila Annette Lewis was denied a life-saving organ transplant during the pandemic because of her vaccine status. Alberta Health Services (AHS) doctors denied her, but thanks to legal efforts from Umar Sheikh of Sheikh Law she was able to come to a satisfactory deal with AHS and the doctors involved. Although the details are confidential, we do know that AHS came to terms with Sheila.

To find out more about this story, go to OrgansNotCoercion.ca.

We spoke to Umar of Sheikh Law recently to discuss this case, and we took the opportunity to get an update on two other legal actions his firm is taking on for the unvaccinated.

First, we discussed the Free2Fly case, wherein a group of aviation professionals who were let go because of their vaccination status are taking the federal government to court over their wrongful dismissal.

Second, we talked about Sheikh Law’s battle for B.C. healthcare workers terminated over their vaccine status. Although the mandate has been lifted for their employment, their termination has left many questions, and real damage to our frontline workers.