Uncle Hack (Danger Cats) is Highly Offensive | Andrew Says 90

(LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yet another comedian bouncing back from comedy-club cancellations, Brendan Blacquier a.k.a. 'Uncle Hack' from the hit Canadian comedian group Danger Cats, suffered from an acute case of 'cancel culture' after TikTok videos of some of his stand-up comedy material were criticized on the Chinese social media platform. This resulted in some venues refusing to host the group's comedy-roast shows, even spawning a few protesters.

'Uncle Hack' joins Andrew Says for the first time to talk about his comedy faux-pas, President Joe Biden and the Canadian trucker convoys/border protests that saw an unlikely crossover between Danger Cats and Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Kian Simone.

Behind the RebelNews+ paywall, Brendan gives his hilarious Jesse Ventura impression that you don't want to miss after he and the host get nostalgic about Woodstock '99.

