Unifor exec allegedly threatened to send workers to beat up convoy protesters — viewers react

David Menzies responds to viewer letters about a shocking story involving Unifor Local 444 head honcho David Cassidy.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 20, 2022
  • News Analysis

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, viewers had plenty to say about Unifor Local 444 head honcho David Cassidy allegedly threatening to send 1,000 autoworkers down to the Ambassador Bridge last February to throw peaceful protesters… in the Detroit River? Ah, the loving, tolerant left strikes again…

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week.

