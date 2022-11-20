Unifor exec allegedly threatened to send workers to beat up convoy protesters — viewers react

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, viewers had plenty to say about Unifor Local 444 head honcho David Cassidy allegedly threatening to send 1,000 autoworkers down to the Ambassador Bridge last February to throw peaceful protesters… in the Detroit River? Ah, the loving, tolerant left strikes again…

