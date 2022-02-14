UNJECTED co-founder: Dating, friendship app attracts people who love medical freedom

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I sat down with the co-founder of the dating app Unjected, Shelby Thomson, for an interview where we go through why the app was started, why the app was temporarily banned from the Apple Store and Google Play, the smearing from the legacy media labelling the app “tinder for anti-vaxx” and how it isn't necessarily a dating app, but more of an app that's building a community.

But what exactly is Unjected?

Predominantly used as a dating app, it has morphed into a place where the creators intention is to help start up a new community of like-minded people. The app currently has over 27,000 members.

The app also has different functions, such as an area for sperm donors, egg donors and surrogacy for people who are unvaccinated, and even a social media area for people to share ideas and opinions.