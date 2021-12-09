Unvaccinated doctor denied entry to his own naturopathic clinic

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Upon arriving to his clinic, the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine, on December 1, Dr. Alan Scott Tyler was greeted by security guards and denied entry.

The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) is the latest institution on a growing list which has decided to discriminate against the unvaccinated.

As of November 29, all faculty who are unvaccinated were placed on unpaid leave, and all unvaccinated students were no longer allowed on campus.

Being a third generation medical doctor with 35 years of personal experience, Dr. Tyler is shocked at the lack of transparency and disregard of dignity that the CCNM has shown unvaccinated members of the community.

Rebel News met with Dr. Tyler in New Westminster, British Columbia to hear his side of this story.