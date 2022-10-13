Unvaccinated physicians protest outside of B.C.'s College of Physicians and Surgeons to call for an end to healthcare vaccine mandates

E-transfer (Canada):

Last Friday, I covered a protest hosted by Stand United, where close to 200 people gathered during typical work hours to protest against the medical tyranny that is still keeping unvaxxed doctors and nurses from caring for British Columbians.

Peoples Party of Canada leader @MaximeBernier takes the stage at todays “end medical tyranny”rally in front of BC’s College of Physicians and Surgeons office.



B.C. is still preventing healthy & unjabbed healthcare workers from saving lives. Fight back at https://t.co/7w2Ku18tWU pic.twitter.com/HWo1qViisd — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 8, 2022

The provincial government has pledged to spend $118 million dollars to stabilize family physicians' practices and hire “more doctors, nurses and health sciences professionals” to relieve our currently overburdened, understaffed medical system. But the irony was not lost on me that I was out interviewing several healthcare professionals, including physicians, whose time could have been better spent saving lives in hospitals if the province would simply drop the vaccine mandates preventing them from doing so.

I asked Dr. York N. Hsiang what he thinks about the underreporting of the seemingly never-ending COVID restrictions on unvaccinated healthcare workers. “I feel that a lot of physicians should be standing up for their patients, for the healthcare system that they work in, and I feel that there have to be a few brave people who are willing to come out and say what needs to be said,” he said.

Let’s continue to ignore the elephant in the room Global. And by that I mean the thousands of healthy, un -jabbed, healthcare workers who our government is hell bent on sending to the poor house by refusing to allow them to care for our people. https://t.co/JGPkqWmqxV https://t.co/YbUyRzT5pn — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 6, 2022

While Dr. Hsiang works as a professor of Vascular Surgery at UBC, he, like so many, found himself retiring early from practicing in his specialty due to vaccine mandates.

Hsiang, along with several other doctors who were in attendance at the peaceful rally set up in front of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC office, are part of a group called the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine. The group is currently crowdfunding for the legal action they are taking to challenge the reasonableness of the mandates keeping them out of hospitals.

Medical professionals were not the only ones in the protest’s line up of speakers. Among others, familiar face to the fight for freedom and People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier took the stage, as did the former premier of B.C. until his controversial resignation, Bill Vander Zalm.

Click on the full report to hear from Hsiang, Bernier, Vander Zalm, and more about why they are calling for an end to the politically-driven medical tyranny that is still lingering on in B.C. And if you’re just as tired of this medical madness as we are, go to SaveOurDoctors.Ca. There you can help B.C. pediatrician Dr. Chris McCollister fight back against the policies that are now being implemented against un-jabbed physicians, that could ultimately lead to them losing their license to practice altogether.