Maxime Bernier speaks about Pierre Poilievre, ArriveCAN and freedom for Canadians

On Saturday, September 17, we at Rebel News attended a nationwide rally in Toronto where tons of people gathered in Queen's Park to support freedom, and to protest the remaining COVID mandates that are still in place.

The leader of the People's Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, made an appearance and gave a speech to the crowd. We had the chance to interview him, and he spoke about the ArriveCAN app, Pierre Poilievre, freedom and the future plans for the PPC.

"Here in Canada, we have the constitutional right to be able to travel freely across our country being vaccinated or not," said Maxime Bernier.

Bernier said for people not to download the ArriveCAN app:

Don't download that app. We don't know what the federal government is doing with your personal information. And and I know that they can give you tickets about that. Next week, September 21, I'll be in the court in Ottawa with Brian Peckford because we are challenging the government. We understand that here in Canada we have the constitutional right to be able to travel freely across our country being vaccinated or not. And that's why we are suing the federal government and that will start next week.

Bernier added that he's been fined around $15,000 over the last two years and he's still fighting that in court.

"Let's keep fighting, let's keep fighting together and yes the truth will always win," says Maxime Bernier. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ItoewrPqqi — Tabitha (@tabithapeters05) September 17, 2022

"Now is the time. Yes! we will always fight for what we believe," said @MaximeBernier



More to come on @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/09ACJurHtc — Tabitha (@tabithapeters05) September 17, 2022

Watch the video for the full report.

