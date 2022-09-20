Maxime Bernier speaks about Pierre Poilievre, ArriveCAN and freedom for Canadians

'Here in Canada, we have the constitutional right to be able to travel freely across our country being vaccinated or not,' said the leader of the People's Party.

Remove Ads

On Saturday, September 17, we at Rebel News attended a nationwide rally in Toronto where tons of people gathered in Queen's Park to support freedom, and to protest the remaining COVID mandates that are still in place.

The leader of the People's Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, made an appearance and gave a speech to the crowd. We had the chance to interview him, and he spoke about the ArriveCAN app, Pierre Poilievre, freedom and the future plans for the PPC.

"Here in Canada, we have the constitutional right to be able to travel freely across our country being vaccinated or not," said Maxime Bernier.

Bernier said for people not to download the ArriveCAN app:

Don't download that app. We don't know what the federal government is doing with your personal information. And and I know that they can give you tickets about that.

Next week, September 21, I'll be in the court in Ottawa with Brian Peckford because we are challenging the government. We understand that here in Canada we have the constitutional right to be able to travel freely across our country being vaccinated or not. And that's why we are suing the federal government and that will start next week.

Bernier added that he's been fined around $15,000 over the last two years and he's still fighting that in court.

Watch the video for the full report.

Please go to NoArriveCan.com and sign our petition to put an end to this app that the federal government is enforcing. You can also donate to help our lawyer friends over at The Democracy Fund, so they can take legal action against this unjustifiable app that is causing turmoil at Canadian airports.

Canada Toronto People's Party of Canada Charter of Rights and Freedoms news Pierre Poilievre ArriveCan
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No ArriveCan App
  • By Tamara Ugolini

PETITION: No ArriveCan App

26,153 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.