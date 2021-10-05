UPDATE: Calgary pizzeria continues to defy vaccine passport mandate

Calgary restaurant Without Papers Pizza is open for business and serving everyone who walks through their doors. They don't care whether you've gotten the jab or not.

The Alberta government disagrees, however. The province has recently implemented a vaccine passport program, which Without Papers Pizza has decided not to abide by.

This local restaurant is choosing not to segregate their clientele as the government demands, instead deciding to respect all those who wish to dine in.

In response to their stance, an Alberta Health Services employee, accompanied by a Calgary police officer, gave the restaurant a visit to proclaim that the owner's licence was being removed.

Despite the warning, Without Papers Pizza continued to operate after that message from AHS. That same evening, two employees of the Alberta Gambling, Liquor & Cannabis agency paid them a visit in response to AHS's earlier actions. After this visit from the AGLC, WOP continued to operate, and remains in operation.

So what about their clientele, where do they stand on the matter? Well just outside I bumped into Nathaniel Pawlowski, son of Artur Pawlowski (you may have heard that name before) and this is what he had to say about what's going on at Without Papers.

Without Papers continues to stand against the tyranny Nathaniel alludes to.

Visit Without Papers Pizza on Instagram if you want to support their cause, and if you want to help us fight back against the vaccine passport, please go to FightVaccinePassports.com. Don't forget, donations now qualify you for a charitable tax receipt.