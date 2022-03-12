U.S. truckers' demands not being met, Sen. Ted Cruz speaks out in support

The U.S. trucker convoy has made its way from the West Coast, 3,000 miles east to Haggerstown, MD, just outside of Washington D.C. Smaller convoys are still joining the truckers at their current post. More than 350 big rigs and hundreds more four wheelers and RVs are now stationed together in Maryland.

Since arriving outside of D.C. the convoy has done several slow rolls around Washington D.C.’s beltway — the highway surrounding the capitol area. The truckers demands, which include the dropping of vaccine mandates and the scrapping of the recently-renewed federal emergencies act, have yet to be met by the government.

On assignment for Rebel News, Jeremy Loffredo learned many of the U.S. truckers don’t feel the slow roll strategy is enough to get the government’s attention and are eager to enter the Washington D.C. proper.

While Texas Senior Senator Ted Cruz has thrown his support behind the US truckers, some understand his vocal support to be superficial.

With ongoing discussions of the truckers entering the capitol with their entire fleet of over 300 big rigs this upcoming weekend, and last year's January 6 event being weaponized to restrict political protests in Washington, I asked Senator Ted Cruz about the prospect of capitol police reacting to the truckers protest and if he considers "turning the keys to the left" and other acts of civil disobedience as peaceful.