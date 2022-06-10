Health Canada's vaccine review office employs 5 under-vaccinated staff members

https://agncgroup.com/healthcareisrael/health-canada-building-1/

As of November 12, 2021, The Health Products Review Branch (HPRB) with the agency had three requests for vaccine accommodation and 2 staff that did not meet the current definition of "fully vaccinated."

According to Health Canada:

"For COVID-19 vaccines, Health Canada is using a fast-tracked process that allows manufacturers to submit data as it becomes available, and for Health Canada experts to start the review process right away. Vaccines will only be authorized once we have all necessary evidence."

Rebel News used an access to information filing to have the agency turn over 'the count of employees that are fully vaccinated, that are partially vaccinated, and that have requested accommodation under the government of Canada's Vaccine Policy for federal employees,' which is inside the office that reviews COVID-19 vaccines and other health devices for approval.

There are 439 employees working in the HPRB offices. In August 2021, the federal government mandated all public sector employees and those working in federally regulated industries to be vaccinated against COVID before the end of October.

Do they know something we don't?