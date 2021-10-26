Vancouver supporters join longshore workers' union in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

This past Friday, around 150 protesters gathered in front of Vancouver's Service Canada office on 800 Burrard Street.

The protest consisted of longshoremen and those in support of their opposition to a COVID-19 vaccination policy, that would require them to be vaccinated by November 15 or be unable to work.

Unlike most unions, which are failing to represent employees against the coercive vaccine mandates, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) recently put out a statement requesting that Transport Canada back off from attempting to mandate the jab for dock workers.

In the the statement, ILWU’s president Rob Ashton wrote “our track record speaks for itself this far into the pandemic, and we feel that what we have been and continue to do is working very well and no third-party intervention is necessary.”

Watch the full report to hear from some of the longshoremen and their supporters first hand.

