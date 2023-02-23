Vandal hailed as 'hero' for painting over 'vulgar' Pride mural
The internet celebrates as a 'disgusting' Sydney mural of a man in bondage gear wearing a teddy bear's head in full view of families is covered up with a message reading 'leave the kids alone'.
A mystery man who painted over a mural of a sexualised teddy bear in Sydney’s CBD has been hailed on social media as a hero.
While police are investigating the act as vandalism, others are recommending the culprit for Australian of the Year and one TV personality even joked that she should marry the man responsible.
The “kink and BDSM-inspired” WorldPride mural featured a teddy bear’s head on a man dressed in leather-bondage gear, laying on a couch with a gay pride flag and a beer car.
It was painted on a wall in York Street by a consortium of local shop owners to promote the city’s month-long LGBTQ celebrations.
But locals were outraged by the mural who described it as “disgusting”, “sick” and “extremely inappropriate” for children.
Someone wrote on social media: “CALLOUT TO ALL THE MEN!!!!! Go to Wynyard and paint over this filth!”
And so a man police describe as wearing a black hooded jumper, green pants and white sneakers did.
The mystery painted splashed paint over the controversial image and added the message: “Leave the kids alone”.
Social media lit up with people applauding the man responsible.
While police encouraged witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers, Sky News personality Liz Storer joked on The Late Debate that the culprit should contact her because “that’s my kind of man!”
Former NBA basketball star Andrew Bogart said the culprit should be awarded an Order of Australia medal.
A city council spokesperson said the organisation responsible for the mural was now arranging for it to be removed completely.
- By Avi Yemini
