Vandals too weak to topple St. Francis statue at Anglican church
Vandals abandoned an attempt to knock over a statue of St. Francis Xavier on Vancouver Island this week, with police saying that the weight of the statue “prevented its removal”.
Officers were called to St. Peter and St. Paul's Anglican Church on Esquimalt Road at 3:00 p.m. on July 3 to respond to a report of damage to the church's door and a failed attempt to dig up and remove a statue of St. Francis of Assisi.
In June, the church hosted a service in remembrance of the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school by hanging 215 stars and ringing the church bell 215 times.
- By Drea Humphrey
