Veteran and restaurant owner's business raided by armed police
Matt Strickland's Virginia restaurant was raided by over a dozen armed police officers.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, American veteran and business owner Matt Strickland joined Ezra to discuss how his restaurant was recently raided by approximately 20 armed police officers.
As stated by Mr. Strickland, "I think they know how much support I have in the community, since I've been fighting these Covid mandates since the beginning. And I do have a ton of support in the community because people with common sense, they feel like I feel."
He went on to say, "They're fed up with the government trying to take away our Constitutional rights and our God-given rights. I think they felt that my supporters were going to show up and cause a scene, so that's why they brought so many police officers, I'm just guessing."
