Veterans explain why they removed police fencing around Ottawa's National War Memorial

Nearly two weeks ago, someone had danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Since then, police officers have put a fence all around the War Memorial as well as the tomb itself.

This weekend, veterans came together with the intent of removing the enclosure. They wanted to take back what is theirs in order to be closer to it.

In this video, you can better understand their points of view surrounding this action.

Il y a près de deux semaines, quelqu'un avait dansé sur la tombe du Soldat inconnu. Depuis, des policiers ont installé une clôture tout autour du Monument commémoratif de guerre ainsi que de la tombe elle-même.

Ce week-end, des anciens combattants se sont réunis dans l'intention d'enlever cette clôture. Ils voulaient reprendre ce qui leur appartient afin de s'en rapprocher.

Dans cette vidéo, vous pouvez mieux comprendre leur point de vue sur cette action.