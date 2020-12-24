This is how we WON another case just in time for Christmas

Sydney father Victor Tey won his first appearance at Downing Centre Local Court yesterday.

During the NSW lockdown, the Christian community leader was arrested and criminally charged twice, and fined $3,000 for legally protesting.

Yesterday, the first criminal charge went to court and was "withdrawn and dismissed" just in time for Christmas.

Victor thanked all his supporters who helped crowdfund for his defence:

"Thank you so much for those of you who believe in the cause and are getting behind it."

Mr Tey faces two more court dates in the new year for his outstanding criminal matter and fines relating to his legal protesting earlier this year.

"We're only a third of the way there, so anything you can do to contribute to the cause we really appreciate it, it's really making a difference".

