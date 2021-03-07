VIEWERS REACT: Cancer appointment missed due to COVID quarantine

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies responded to viewer mail concerning several recent stories, including one about Mike Bedard of Sudbury, Ontario, a contract worker who recently had to return to Canada for an important doctor’s appointment given that Mike, unfortunately, has cancer.

Because Mike was confined to a Radisson COVID quarantine facility on arrival, he was actually prevented from seeing his doctor for that cancer treatment appointment — which was the very reason he flew back to Ontario in the first place.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

“...not only was Mike Bedard held against his will, this essential worker also missed his doctor's appointment to have his cancer treated, but I guess that was for his own safety and well being too, right? “Unbelievable. In any event, you had plenty to say about this man who received zero compassion but plenty of aggravation and disrespect from government workers and members of law enforcement, and all for no good reason.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

