COVID Hotels: Reviews and Assault Allegations

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Keean Bexte recently checked into one of those COVID quarantine hotels upon returning to Canada from the great state of Florida. And shocker! It was not a good experience. Keean joins us to give us all the nitty-gritty details on what it’s like to stay at L’Hotel Justin Trudeau.

And while Keean had an awful time at the Calgary property he stayed at, at least he wasn’t sexually assaulted. This allegedly happened to a woman staying at a Montreal quarantine hotel. Drea Humphrey was able to interview her recently, and let’s put it this way: if the allegations are indeed true, what this woman experienced was downright shocking, disgraceful and criminal.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ‘em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about an essential worker returning home to Sudbury from California for a very important doctor’s appointment. Not only did he miss that appointment, he was forced to stay in that rat-bag Radisson quarantine hotel in Toronto — and when he left early, he received an almost $4,000 fine from police. Unbelievable.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...