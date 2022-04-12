Rebel News Banner Ad - We're Suing Trudeau!

VIEWERS REACT: NBC News edits footage to make Lia Thomas appear more feminine

Viewers shared their thoughts on NBC News doctoring footage of the NCAA women's swimming championships to make transgender swimmer Lia Thomas appear more feminine.

  By Rebel News
  April 12, 2022

So, what do GM pickup trucks and a certain transgendered swimmer have in common? Well, in both cases, NBC News has taken liberties when it comes to telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth...

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, viewers shared their thoughts on NBC News doctoring footage of the NCAA women's swimming championships to make transgender swimmer Lia Thomas appear more feminine.

