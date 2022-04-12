VIEWERS REACT: NBC News edits footage to make Lia Thomas appear more feminine
Viewers shared their thoughts on NBC News doctoring footage of the NCAA women's swimming championships to make transgender swimmer Lia Thomas appear more feminine.
So, what do GM pickup trucks and a certain transgendered swimmer have in common? Well, in both cases, NBC News has taken liberties when it comes to telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth...
On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, viewers shared their thoughts on NBC News doctoring footage of the NCAA women's swimming championships to make transgender swimmer Lia Thomas appear more feminine.
