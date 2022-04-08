COVID Test Experiment Results; Air Canada Rejects Vax Pass Petition

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, Sheila Gunn Reid and a friend recently decided to conduct an ongoing experiment into the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and coronavirus testing. The result? Well, let’s just Sheila’s results makes for the sort of information that big government, big media and the censorious thugs of Silicon Valley do NOT want you to know about. Sheila will have all the nitty-gritty details.

And Alexa Lavoie tried to deliver a petition decrying the vaccine passports. The destination was Air Canada’s head office in Montreal, because Air Canada is getting set to terminate numerous employees if they don’t get the COVID-19 jab. But wow, did Alexa run into some serious turbulence trying to drop off that petition — namely, a bully-boy security guard who not only refused to take delivery of the petition but actually called the police as well! Just wait until you see the video evidence.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my commentary regarding NBC News, an organization that can’t stop lying, whether the subject matter is GM pickup trucks or a certain transgendered swimmer. Talk about fake news…

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…