VIEWERS REACT: Outrageous privacy breach as BC Walmart security cam displays view up woman's skirt

David Menzies shares some of your letters about the shocking incident that occurred to Linda Todd of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 15, 2022
  • News Analysis

Have you ever visited a Walmart store and experienced a heinous breach of your privacy?

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, we shared some of your letters about the shocking incident that occurred to Linda Todd of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Linda went to a Walmart store in nearby Maple Ridge and was shocked to discover that the store was using a security camera to film up her skirt and was displaying that image on a monitor for all to see. Even worse, Walmart doesn’t seem to care about this outrageous breach of her personal privacy.

British Columbia Canada News Analysis
