WA cop faces court over alleged sexual relationship with 13-year-old

An award-winning senior constable with WA Police has faced court after allegedly pursuing a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Jason Alan Taylor, who works in regional WA is facing 17 charges relating to allegations between 2009 and 2012.

The 48-year-old, who just two years ago was awarded a Gold Star at the Royal Life Saving Bravery Awards, was stood down from the police force in May when charges were investigated.

He is facing seven counts of indecently dealing with a child between 13 and 16 years old, six counts of penetrating a child, three counts of sexually penetrating a child under their authority and a count of persistent sexual conduct.

Taylor will face court again in September.

Inspector Geoff DeSanges told media: "This is a concern to WA police however this matter is before the courts and the guilt or innocence of this individual will be determined by the courts."