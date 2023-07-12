WA cop faces court over alleged sexual relationship with 13-year-old
Jason Alan Taylor, a decorated police officer, is charged with multiple crimes involving a minor.
An award-winning senior constable with WA Police has faced court after allegedly pursuing a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Jason Alan Taylor, who works in regional WA is facing 17 charges relating to allegations between 2009 and 2012.
The 48-year-old, who just two years ago was awarded a Gold Star at the Royal Life Saving Bravery Awards, was stood down from the police force in May when charges were investigated.
He is facing seven counts of indecently dealing with a child between 13 and 16 years old, six counts of penetrating a child, three counts of sexually penetrating a child under their authority and a count of persistent sexual conduct.
Taylor will face court again in September.
Inspector Geoff DeSanges told media: "This is a concern to WA police however this matter is before the courts and the guilt or innocence of this individual will be determined by the courts."
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.