WA Premier's HARSH new restrictions on the unvaccinated

WA Premier Mark McGowan

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has a reputation for extreme isolationism during Covid. Now, he is implementing extreme measures on the unvaccinated population inside his state.

McGowan warned that ‘life will change significantly’ for unvaccinated citizens who need to be ‘protected from themselves’.

After the January 31 cut-off, anyone who is unvaccinated will be banned from visiting hospitals, bottle shops, public spaces, cafes, restaurants, gyms, outdoor exercise and sports, play centres, the zoo, museums, workplaces, and pretty much any other location in the state.

They will be allowed to shop for food, but that’s about it with no end date attached to the restrictions.

Mark McGowan BANS the unvaccinated from hospitals, bottle shops and PLAY CENTRES—and warns the authoritarian rules will be in for 'years' despite most other states relaxing restrictions.



Western Australia has fallen.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 14, 2022

“These will be the broadest proof of vaccination requirements in the nation, and they will not be removed any time soon. We know that those in hospital around the country are mainly unvaccinated people,” said McGowan.

In order to police these restrictions, McGowan’s Labor government is extending its coverage of vaccine passports which are already in use.

The ServiceWA app promises to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for venue check-ins and distinguishes itself as a ‘digital ID’ that links health records rather than showing a vaccine certificate on the screen.

Social media was awash with people complaining about how difficult the app was to download, with WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson admitting that it could be a ‘bit tricky’ taking on average half an hour to set up.