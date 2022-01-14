WA Premier's HARSH new restrictions on the unvaccinated
As other Australian states relax restrictions, Mark McGowan bans the unvaccinated from hospitals, bottle shops and play centres with no end in sight
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has a reputation for extreme isolationism during Covid. Now, he is implementing extreme measures on the unvaccinated population inside his state.
McGowan warned that ‘life will change significantly’ for unvaccinated citizens who need to be ‘protected from themselves’.
After the January 31 cut-off, anyone who is unvaccinated will be banned from visiting hospitals, bottle shops, public spaces, cafes, restaurants, gyms, outdoor exercise and sports, play centres, the zoo, museums, workplaces, and pretty much any other location in the state.
They will be allowed to shop for food, but that’s about it with no end date attached to the restrictions.
Mark McGowan BANS the unvaccinated from hospitals, bottle shops and PLAY CENTRES—and warns the authoritarian rules will be in for 'years' despite most other states relaxing restrictions.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 14, 2022
Western Australia has fallen.
pic.twitter.com/vvUvgNq3JP
“These will be the broadest proof of vaccination requirements in the nation, and they will not be removed any time soon. We know that those in hospital around the country are mainly unvaccinated people,” said McGowan.
In order to police these restrictions, McGowan’s Labor government is extending its coverage of vaccine passports which are already in use.
The ServiceWA app promises to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for venue check-ins and distinguishes itself as a ‘digital ID’ that links health records rather than showing a vaccine certificate on the screen.
Social media was awash with people complaining about how difficult the app was to download, with WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson admitting that it could be a ‘bit tricky’ taking on average half an hour to set up.
“The reality is this pandemic is not going away and this is the new normal and I urge people to download the app today. For those who are not vaccinated, I urge them to get vaccinated so that they can get on with their lives and do all the things they continue to do,” said Sanderson.
- By Avi Yemini
