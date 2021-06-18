Want a COVID jail exemption? Just be friends with someone in government

A brand new order paper response shows that federal government issued 3,200 special quarantine exemptions between March 2020 and the end of April 2021.

The nature of the exemptions also show that the science of COVID quarantine queue jumping was more about who you know, not how you were feeling.

The information of the exemptions comes from an order paper reply to a question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen who asked the federal government to provide the details of how many people received ministerial exemptions from quarantine requirements and the reasoning for that ministerial exemption.

Global Affairs offered exemptions to 762 people for “business mobility” and “business mobility — aerospace.”

Another 50 people received exemptions from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Immigration granted 1,966 exemptions, most of which went to well-paid NHL players. Heritage granted 581 people exemptions for amateur sports.

Public safety granted 14 people exemptions including five for “union negotiations” and three for Irving Shipbuilding executives.

In addition, 3,200 people were allowed to skip out on the federal government quarantine jails while regular Canadian citizens were routinely slapped with escalating fines of up to $5,000. We aren’t really all in this together.

See the documents for yourself below: