WATCH: Avi Yemini CONFRONTS the media as they doorstep couple's private home
Today the mainstream media have turned their focus on a Caulfield family's engagement party allegedly in breach of the current Covid restrictions.
Journalists showed up on the couple's doorstep who are in hiding after receiving death threats due to the media's sensationalised coverage.
So I decided to confront the confronters.
- By Avi Yemini
