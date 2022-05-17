WATCH: Pierre Poilievre joins Dr. Jordan Peterson to discuss 'How to Solve Canada’s Biggest Problems'
Check out Pierre Poilievre's recent long-form interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson.
Longtime Conservative MP and current front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race Pierre Poilievre recently sat down for a long-form interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson.
The two discuss Poilievre's election efforts, Canada’s energy infrastructure and economic policy, tackling the housing crisis and the cost of living, defunding government-subsidized media and developing Canadian natural resources.
You can learn more about Pierre Poilievre's campaign at www.pierre4pm.ca.
Be sure to check out LeadershipReports.ca for all of Rebel News' coverage of the the Conservative Party of Canada's upcoming leadership election.
