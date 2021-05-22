Welcome to Tory's Toronto: where some protests are treated more equal than others

An estimated 20,000 anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered at Toronto’s Queen’s Park on Saturday and then marched through downtown Toronto.

Alas, for more than a year now, these protesters have been vilified by the political class, the media party and the police, being labelled a “bunch of yahoos.”

And they have been shamed as “superspreaders” of the Wuhan virus, yet we know from expert virologists there’s virtually a zero per cent chance of coronavirus transmissions occurring during outdoor gatherings such as religious gatherings or protests.

But more to the point, why are some outdoor demonstrations A-OK, yet others are strictly verboten?

Indeed, we have chronicled several anti-lockdown protesters being violently arrested for such egregious crimes as waving a Canadian flag, quoting biblical passages, and displaying anti-communism signs.

But at Black Lives Matter gatherings in which vandalizing statures is a du rigueur activity, police don’t ticket anyone – instead, they bend the knee in solidarity.

And check out the recent pro-Hamas demonstrations occurring outside the Israeli consulate and Nathan Phillips Square (where anti-lockdown protesters are forbidden from gathering).

The reaction of law enforcement is essentially “nothing to see here, folks, move along, move along.” And when asked to explain the appalling double standard, the comment is always “no comment.” How brave of the boys in blue.

But then again, it seems that those in charge and those enforcing the law have a soft spot in their hearts for supporters of terrorist organizations. Remember a few months ago when supporters of the Tamil Tigers terrorist organization were left unmolested at Yonge-Dundas Square – yet another chunk of Hogtown real estate that Mayor Tory has declared a No Man’s Land for anti-lockdown protesters?

And let’s not forget how I was threatened with arrest back in January 2020 when I covered a vulgar vigil for Iranian terrorist-in-chief Qassim Soleimani in front of the U.S. consulate.

My sin according to one cop?

Apparently, one cannot say the “T-word” (terrorist) when describing a… terrorist… lest such commentary “triggers” the supporters of terrorists… Welcome to Toryonto in the 21st Century.

In the final analysis, I would like to offer some humble advice for the anti-lockdown demonstrators who continue to get harassed, ticketed and arrested: wear BLM t-shirts. Wave the flag of the Tamil Tigers. Display anti-Semitic signage. Then you shall be left alone.