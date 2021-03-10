Tamil Tiger rally free to demonstrate in Toronto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talked about the various media groups and protesters who appear to have the good will of the local police, unlike the anti-lockdown protesters who meet every weekend to march.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

“In the afternoon last Saturday, check out who was occupying the public square, brandishing flags and signs: none other than members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil... AKA the Tamil Tigers. “Folks, your eyes are not deceiving you, the Tamil Tigers are recognized as a terrorist group in Canada as well as [in] more than 30 other nations. And here they were on Saturday, their supporters in Toronto, Ontario proudly flying a flag that displays a tiger's head next to a couple of automatic weapons and a halo of bullets. So let me get this straight. One can brandish the flag of a terrorist organization in Tory Town, but if you wave a Canadian flag? Well...”

