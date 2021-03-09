New rules and new normal for protesting in John Tory's Toronto

David Menzies steps in to guest host tonight's Ezra Levant Show.

Yonge-Dundas Square, which should exist as the heart of the city of Toronto, is now a no man’s land.

Indeed, after being ticketed and tackled and arrested and hauled off to jail for exercising their constitutional rights, anti-lockdown protesters now congregate at Queen’s Park… where they get ticketed and tackled and arrested and hauled off to jail for exercising their constitutional rights. Rinse and repeat…

But last Saturday morning, I ventured into the Forbidden Zone of Yonge-Dundas Square. And look what I saw: a crew that puts together the Middle East Toronto blog had congregated there. And low and behold, police weren’t cracking heads on this day. Rather, a police officer was being interviewed!

The Middle East Toronto blog people were completely accommodated – and I’m happy for them, really, because I adore that silly little concept known as freedom of the press.

But later that same day in the afternoon, check out who was occupying the public square, brandishing flags and signs – none other than members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (a.k.a., the LTTE, a.k.a, the Tamil Tigers.)

NEXT: True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter) on the so-called “fringe” politicians questioning COVID measures.