Western University grants religious exemption to vax mandate after legal threat
A first-year student at the Ontario post-secondary school was initially denied the exemption before hiring a lawyer to fight back against the discriminatory policy that requires all students to be fully vaccinated and boosted to attend on campus.
Lawyer James Kitchen noted to Rebel News that it was highly unusual for the school to reverse course without providing reasons for the sudden backtracking.
The registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund (TDF), along with lawyer Lisa Bildy, is launching a lawsuit against Western, alleging the proof of vaccination requirement is a violation of the privacy rights of students.
To support that lawsuit, please visit www.NoForcedBoosters.com to make a tax-deductible donation to TDF.
FREE legal defence
If you are a Canadian university student or staff member and your university is forcing you to get a booster shot, please fill out this form. You may be entitled to some FREE legal assistance.Sign up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.