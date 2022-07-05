What happened during Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's bail hearing? Sheila Gunn Reid explains
Sheila Gunn Reid outlines some major issues the prosecution had during Tamara Lich's bail review.
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy protest that occupied a portion of downtown Ottawa back in February, was recently arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Following her arrest during the convoy, police allege that Lich recently violated the terms of her bail by attending a Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms event where she received an award.
While at the event, Lich was pictured alongside another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo.
Sheila Gunn Reid, who was giving live coverage of the bail hearing as it happened, joined David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on today's Rebel News DAILY Livestream to provide an update on the proceedings.
To sign our petition calling for the government to stop the political persecution of Tamara Lich, visit FreeTamara.ca.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.