What it's like reporting from the ground at the Alberta truckers' border blockade

Sydney Fizzard joined Ezra to discuss his experience so far covering the border blockade in Coutts, Alberta from the inside.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 09, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sydney Fizzard joined Ezra to discuss his experience so far covering the border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.

Rebel News reporters Sydney Fizzard and Kian Simone have been embedded with the truckers to report on the blockade from the inside and offer authentic, "fly-on-the-wall" coverage for all the world to see.

Rebel News is also helping to crowdfund a lawyer to represent the truckers at the Alberta/Montana border as they continue negotiations with the federal RCMP. You can help cover the cost of their legal fees at TruckerLawyer.ca.

Alberta Canada Convoy Reports Alberta Truckers
