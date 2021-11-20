Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

When ordinary people are turned one against another

It's not just what Big Government and Big Pharma are doing to us— but what are we now doing to each other?

  • By Rebel News
  • November 20, 2021

Remove Ads

Big Government, Big Tech, Big Pharma — they are all entities responsible for so many terrible injustices committed in our world. But it's not just the shadowy Bigs that we can blame — what about us?

What are we doing to ourselves — and to each other?

What are we following along with?

What are we allowing to happen? 

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some examples of how everyday people have come to demonize and turn on one another — and how so many of us simply comply, stand by and watch grave injustices be committed before our eyes. 

Do we never learn?

For full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which air weekdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Canada Big Government COVID Vaccines COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.