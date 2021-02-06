Who's at the Toronto mayor's busy Florida mansion?

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies caught up with Ezra after new footage emerged in our investigation into activity at the Florida mansion owned by the family of Toronto's lockdown mayor John Tory.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the lack of media coverage:

“Part of me feels that's unjust, part of me feels like the media party — as I call it — is letting down their viewers. Part of me thinks that it shows how biased and controlled the media are. “That's all true, but another part of me says, well — that's why we're in business... because our viewers value what we do. “And I should tell you that on occasion I've had some scoops that I think are of such public importance that I have tried to, in a certain way, share them with mainstream journalists. I don't want to get into examples because I typically do it very privately, because I believe that the story is — it's great for the Rebel to have scoops! -- but sometimes stories need to be seen by people beyond our circles. “And I should tell you that I have offered footage without credit, without our watermark to other media institutions in this city and they declined it. I also know that at least two other journalists wanted to ask questions of the mayor but were not permitted to do so by their managers.”

