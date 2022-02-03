‘Who is paying you?!’ Bryson Gray vs Chivona Newsome (BLM) | Andrew Says 58
PREMIERES FEBRUARY 3, 2022 at 3pm ET
Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, who notably spearheading protests against the Brooklyn Nets for their treatment of player Kyrie Irving, Chivona Newsome goes head-to-head against Bryson Gray.
Gray, a Billboard charting artist who has famously had multiple songs deleted by streaming services for 'medical misinformation', debates the BLM founder about Black Lives Matter rioting, racism in America, illegal immigration and even LGBT ideology.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.