Why did Justin Trudeau bring his daughter on stage at an event?

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted a fundraiser at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Arthur C. Green, a journalist from the Western Standard, was at the event. Last night, he joined the Ezra Levant Show to talk about what he witnessed at the event.

Green said that it was "quite odd" for Trudeau to be hosting an event there "because we all know that the Liberal Party doesn't really have a presence here in Edmonton. So in the room I counted roughly 100 people inside of the convention centre to hear Trudeau speak."

Green added:

Again, half of them may or may have not been staffers of his. But I was quite astonished when the prime minister took the stage. He actually brought his daughter Ella onstage to show her a roomful of people that didn't hate her dad. So basically, he brought Ella onstage just to show her, 'hey, there's people that actually do like your dad in politics in Canada.'

After watching a clip of Trudeau bringing his daughter Ella on stage, Ezra asked Green, "What do you make of him trotting out his daughter? She's a minor."

"It seemed to me as if he was grasping at heartstrings to try to win over the older Liberal voters who actually attended this fundraiser," Green responded.

Green said that during Trudeau's speech, he showed several videos, and he was informed that he was the sole journalist to publicly showcase these videos. CBC, on the other hand, attempted to downplay the videos and positioned their camera closer to the Prime Minister in an effort to create the illusion of a larger crowd in the venue.

This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.