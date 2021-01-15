Why did the City of Toronto compile a dossier on Rebel News for covering a protest?

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Back in the summer of 2020, a protest group occupied the town square — Nathan Phillips Square — right outside city hall, in the heart of downtown Toronto, for three weeks. Despite breaking numerous sections of the trespass act, it was Rebel News that was on the receiving end of poor treatment from security and police.

Yes, the journalists who went to ask questions of the protesters — and were subsequently forced out with physicality — were the ones at fault, according to the City of Toronto.

In this Rebel News DAILY Livestream clip, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid dissect our in-depth feature where Rebel News was able to uncover documents showing just how politicians treat media who they disagree with, compared to protesters who they are apathetic, or perhaps even sympathetic, toward.