Student at Wilfrid Laurier University speaks out over mask mandate
It's been almost three years since the pandemic was declared and Canadians are still being forced to mask up.
Believe it or not, Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario is still requiring students and faculty members to wear a mask at the school. Kamil Bachouchi, a fourth-year student at the school has been taking to social media to voice his opinion over Laurier's decision.
Today’s mask: a bucket on my head.— Kamil Bachouchi 🇨🇦 (@Kam_Bach) November 10, 2022
Wilfrid Laurier University needs stop trying to force their tyrannical mandate onto free-thinking students and faculty.
If I need to make a mockery of myself and this criminal “rule” to spark change, so be it…#EnoughIsEnough #DoNotComply pic.twitter.com/bMo0PoKAlB
Kamil has been expressing his opinion by sporting what he believes are perfectly suitable face coverings. This includes: a bucket, a grapefruit and a zip lock bag.
After speaking with Kamil, it became clear that he believes this is one of the few options he has in order to make a point on his stance on masking.
Mask of the day: a hollowed-out grapefruit!— Kamil Bachouchi 🇨🇦 (@Kam_Bach) November 15, 2022
Apparently, I wasn’t harmful to society without a mask 2 years ago, but now, God forbid I get caught without a mask on…COVID only exists on campus!
I encourage all students to stand up for their rights! #NoMoreMasks #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/HuyDImDsT7
Bachouchi explained what it’s like to be one of the only, if not the only student at the university to voice their true opinion on the mandate. Teachers have reached out to Kamil in support of his decision to speak out. Watch the full interview above to find out more.
If you disagree with any sort of mask mandate, visit our website at NoMoreMasks.ca. Through that website, you can sign our petition and show those in power that you do not support these measures.
