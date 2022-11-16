Student at Wilfrid Laurier University speaks out over mask mandate

It's been almost three years since the pandemic was declared and Canadians are still being forced to mask up.

Remove Ads

Believe it or not, Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario is still requiring students and faculty members to wear a mask at the school. Kamil Bachouchi, a fourth-year student at the school has been taking to social media to voice his opinion over Laurier's decision.

Kamil has been expressing his opinion by sporting what he believes are perfectly suitable face coverings. This includes: a bucket, a grapefruit and a zip lock bag.

After speaking with Kamil, it became clear that he believes this is one of the few options he has in order to make a point on his stance on masking. 

Bachouchi explained what it’s like to be one of the only, if not the only student at the university to voice their true opinion on the mandate. Teachers have reached out to Kamil in support of his decision to speak out. Watch the full interview above to find out more. 

If you disagree with any sort of mask mandate, visit our website at NoMoreMasks.ca. Through that website, you can sign our petition and show those in power that you do not support these measures. 

Ontario Canada News Analysis No More Masks
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No More Masks
  • By Tamara Ugolini

PETITION: No More Masks

7,424 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.