Will Donald Trump return to Twitter?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the potential return of former President Donald Trump to Twitter after Elon Musk recently reinstated the controversial figure's account on the social media platform. Trump has not yet tweeted on the account since its reinstatement.

Referring to Musk's Twitter poll asking users whether or not Trump should be reinstated, Ezra said, "Elon Musk put up a Twitter poll. 15 million people voted in a day, and it was close, 52% to 48%. But he claimed it was that poll that made him say, 'Vox Populi, Vox Dei.' That's latin for the voice of the people is the voice of god."

He went on to say, "You may recall after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, which was outrageous. He was a sitting U.S. President banned from Twitter. The ayatollahs of Iran, the communist leaders of China they're on Twitter but not the American president, it was deeply disturbing."

"In fact, other countries around the world including Angela Merkel, who was the leader of Germany at the time and the president of Mexico. Neither of them were fans of Trump, but both of those leaders in particular said it is a dangerous thing when woke bureaucrats in Silicon Valley can simply wave the wand and silence the leader of a sovereign country," added Ezra.

